Aviation unions declare 2-day warning strike

Aviation unions have declared a two-day warning strike on Monday and Tuesday following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the federal government…

Aviation unions have declared a two-day warning strike on Monday and Tuesday following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the federal government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN); the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

They are demanding, among others, that the planned demolition of aviation agencies’ headquarters in Lagos be halted.

‘FG must halt planned demolition of aviation agencies in Lagos’

Rublev, Zverev battle through as Davidovich Fokina falls

It would be recalled that the unions and the minister have been at loggerheads over his plan to demolish the Lagos offices of aviation agencies to build an Aerotropolis (Airport City).

Some of the unions are also aggrieved over the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustment with arrears for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) since 2019; refusal of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to release the reviewed Conditions of Service (CoS) of aviation agencies’ staff as negotiated between the unions and the agencies, and as duly conveyed by the Federal Ministry of Aviation since upwards of nine years.

In a joint statement issued by the unions and signed by Ocheme Aba (General Secretary of NUATE); Frances Akinjole (ATSSSAN); Abdulrazaq Saidu (ANAP) and Unoh Ofonime (NAAPE), they said, “The ultimatum has since expired and nothing tangible has been yielded from our efforts and that of the Ministry of Aviation.”

The unions said it had become evident that the minister was adamant in carrying out his threat to demolish the headquarters of FAAN, NAMA and NCAA in Lagos.

“Should the warning strike fail to achieve desired result, an indefinite strike action shall be ensured,” the unions warned.