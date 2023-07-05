Aviation CEOs, big wigs for LAAC’s annual conference 

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of major aviation agencies and organisations are among the members of the panel of discussants at the forthcoming 27th edition…

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of major aviation agencies and organisations are among the members of the panel of discussants at the forthcoming 27th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), which holds on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Also, the Director-General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, would present the keynote address, while two other CEOs would present papers at the conference.

Some of the CEOs include Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Mohammed; that of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Tayib Odunowo; and Chairman of Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema.

Besides, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Travels, Mr. Bernard Bankole, who is also the Chairman of Association of Aviation Training Organizations (AATOs) in Nigeria and President of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI),Dr. Gabriel Olowo, are part of the panel of discussants.

Other key dignitaries that would participate at this year’s conference are Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group of Companies, Prof. Mansur Matazu, Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Others expected are Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines; Capt. Alkali Madibbo, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Grp. Capt. John Ojikutu; CEO Centurion Aviation Services Lltd, Mr. Ikechi Uko, Publisher, Travellers Weekend, and many other key stakeholders.

No fewer than 250 aviation industry professionals cutting across the aviation parastatals, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in Nigeria’s aviation industry are expected to participate at this year’s conference.

Theme of this year’s conference is ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies.’

A statement jointly signed by Chairman and Secretary, LAAC Conference Committee, Chinedu Eze and Albinus Chiedu, respectively, said that this year’s conference was informed by the emerging changes in approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

The statement added that the programme would feature key presentations from the Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akin Olateru, and the CEO TopBrass Aviation, Capt. Roland Iyayi and a panel session to address issues bedeviling the sector in line with the theme.

The statement added: “Aviation and allied business organisations have taken the advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by this event to sell their products and services. This 2023 edition presents yet another opportunity.

“There shall be both physical and virtual participation in the conference to enable participation of stakeholders from across the world.

“Individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in the industry on performance shall equally be honoured with Awards at the LAAC Awards of Excellence segment.”

LAAC is Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective media coverage and practice in the aviation industry.

The LAAC annual conference has over the years made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discussion. This has resulted in tremendously significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

