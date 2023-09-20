Auwalu Salisu: Beyond the praises

In a world beset with disturbing happenings, one undoubtedly heart-warming tale, is the story of Auwalu Salisu, the young tricycle rider from Kano. As most…

In a world beset with disturbing happenings, one undoubtedly heart-warming tale, is the story of Auwalu Salisu, the young tricycle rider from Kano.

As most of us have read, Auwalu stumbled on a bag containing 15 million naira in cash, and an additional three million worth of Chadian CFA, in his vehicle, after a passenger he picked had forgotten it.

The honest young man told Daily Trust that he didn’t notice the money until he reached home, and that the moment he informed his father about it, the equally honest elder ordered him to look for the owner and return it.

Auwalu, who said he had picked the man from Badawa to Bata areas of Kano metropolis, narrated that he had to drive back to Bata to try and locate the man. But he wasn’t so lucky.

He returned home with the money and handed it to his mother to keep in her wardrobe, with the intention of taking it back in the morning to continue looking for the owner.

As he disclosed to many news outlets, an announcement on the missing money by Arewa Radio led him to the passenger he was looking for.

“I called the number that was announced on Arewa Radio and the man asked me to meet him somewhere and hand him the money, while promising to give me something in return. But I suggested that we meet at Arewa Radio, so I could hand over the money to him in front of witnesses. And that was what happened,” Auwalu disclosed.

In the company of his parents, the 21-year-old senior secondary school student went to Arewa Radio to return the 18 million naira in his care.

The Chadian businessman who forgot the money, collected his millions, thanked and praised Auwalu for his honesty and also gave him the sum of N400,000 as a reward.

Nigerians from all over have joined the Chadian man in praising the young man for his exemplary behaviour and proven integrity.

Some fake news peddlers went as far as to send a list of items and benefactors they claimed had donated to Auwalu as part of their appreciation for his honesty.

The list included Hajiya Mariya, Aliko Dangote’s mother, who was said to have given him a house. A Chadian traditional ruler who gave him a brand new tricycle and a Kano businessman who gave him food items to last the family a year.

Unfortunately, Auwalu was forced to do a short video disclaiming this bit. He said he had received none of the items listed and that apart from the owner of the money who gave him four hundred thousand naira, only one other well-wisher gave him a bag of rice.

While it is sad to note that Auwalu had not received any of these things, it would be nice to hear that people have actually given him these gifts.

He certainly deserves more than the praises and commendation he had received so far. As a hardworking youth, whose parents are so hard up he had to combine schooling with riding the tricycle, he obviously needs financial help to lead an easier life.

His father had told news men that the day before Auwalu’s good fortune, the family’s only meal was dry garri with water, because they couldn’t afford to cook something and eat.

Yet despite their poverty, this same father rose above his personal needs and immediately instructed his son to look for the money’s owner.

We must remember that we are not talking about a few thousands here, no we are talking about 15 million in our currency, and more in Chadian CFA.

No wonder they have a son with great moral values. If they were dishonest folks, both Auwalu’s mother and father would have insisted on taking something, considering it a manna from heaven, before urging him to look for the owner that same day.

It is for this reason that I’m calling on well-meaning Nigerians, especially those with high net worth to donate to Auwalu and his family.

It’s gratifying to know that members of the Kano State House of Assembly have decided to contribute a certain percentage of their earnings, to make a special presentation of it to Auwalu and his family. This is highly commendable.

But beyond the praises and gifts, we also need to celebrate this young man and his family. Such honesty, as they displayed, is truly in short supply today. So it will be worthwhile to promote Auwalu as an icon of integrity and get him to give talks to fellow youths, both through the media and at social and religious gatherings.

He must be used to send the message that honesty is still the best policy and that it certainly pays in the end.

