Autopsy revealed my daughter was electrocuted – Chrisland student’s mum

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of Whitney, a student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos, who died while she was under the school’s care, has said that an autopsy revealed that her daughter was electrocuted on February 9.

However, the school’s management absolved itself of any wrongdoing, saying Whitney complained about “not-too-buoyant health” a few days before her death.

The school’s management also dismissed insinuations that there was foul play in her death, stating that she slumped in public.

The Lagos State Government consequently shut down the school and ordered investigation into the incident.

But in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Mrs Adeniran claimed that an autopsy report showed that her daughter died of electrocution.

She wrote: “Autopsy result is out and Desola (Whitney) was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution.

“I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks, tomorrow will make it three weeks since my baby died. This school made me think I was crazy.

“To everybody who kept pushing the narrative that Omodesolami was a sick child, that I should go and do tests for my other children, that me and my husband should go and run tests if we are sick.

“I will not say the pain I’m going through, that you will go through it, I will tell you that the God of truth and justice will judge you because only God searches the heart.

“If you were paid to bully me, to insult my family, if you were paid to insult me, to kick me at my lowest, may God judge you!

“With pain in my heart, with tears in my eyes on the grave of my daughter, may God in his anger judge you. My child was electrocuted to death.”

The school was yet to respond to Adeniran’s claim at the time of filing this report.