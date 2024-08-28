✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Autonomy: ALGON partners EFCC to ensure financial accountability 

    By Philip Shimnom Clement 

Following the financial autonomy granted by the Supreme Court, the  Association of Local Governments of Nigeria(ALGON) says it has entered into a partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enlighten its members across the 774 local government areas in the country on procurement, financial spending, due process, accountability, and transparency.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 49th National Executive Council meeting of the association held in Abuja
The communique was jointly signed by the ALGON National Publicity Secretary, Bala Chamoo, and the National Treasurer, Gazal Babatunde.
According to the communique, the NEC reached seven key resolutions aimed at positioning the association to serve Nigerians better.
The communique read in part, “The NEC is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to orient its members on procurement, financial spending, due process, accountability, and transparency.
“The NEC welcomes the inauguration of the Federal Government Steering Committee on enforcement and implementation of the Supreme Court Judgment on Local Government Financial Autonomy.
“We appreciate the Chairman and members of the committee and pledge to ensure the realisation of the LG autonomy, particularly in reviewing the local government structure to meet the people’s yearnings.”

