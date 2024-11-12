Auto crash kills tricycle rider, 2 students in Lagos

Three people were killed and five others rescued in separate auto accidents in Lagos, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The tragic incidents occurred on Monday, with the primary accident involving a Dangote truck (DCG-TM-028) that experienced brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo, Epe.

The truck collided with a tricycle (AGL 442 QC) and a stationary Toyota Camry near the Ayeyoro traffic light before crashing into the Ayetoro Market Complex in Epe.

SPONSOR AD

The collision claimed the lives of the tricycle driver and two students from Manpower Technical School.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed that first responders from LASTMA and the Federal Road Safety Corps were on the scene quickly to secure the area, and the victims were transported to Epe General Hospital’s mortuary.

In a separate incident, a crash involving an LT bus (FKJ 762 AD) and a Toyota Hiace bus (MUS 154 YE) near Ijaye, inward Abule-Egba, was also attributed to brake failure.

LASTMA personnel rescued the driver and two passengers, who were promptly taken to a nearby hospital.

Additionally, three more people were rescued following a multi-vehicle collision at Tsunami Bridge, inward Ketu. The accident involved two Volkswagen commercial buses (LSD 483 CT & AGL 267) and a 10-tyre DAF truck. The injured victims were swiftly transported to the hospital, while police officers provided security at the scene.