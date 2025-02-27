auto crash claims groom, bride’s sister minutes before wedding in bauchi

Residents of Boto in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State were thrown into mourning following a fatal accident that killed Abba Musa, the groom, and Maryam Suleiman, the elder sister of the bride, 30 minutes before their wedding.

A witness said the incident happened at the weekend while they were going to the venue of the marriage ceremony from Murno village, a community, which is less than five kilometres away.

A brother of the groom, Saminu Boto, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, described the atmosphere in the community as sober, describing the incident as “an unimaginable loss.’’

He said, ‘’The entire community is mourning. The families of the victims are in deep shock, with relatives and friends struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.”

Saminu explained that the bride’s family home, once filled with preparations, has turned into a centre of tears and wailing.

He described the deceased, Abba Musa, as a kind-hearted and ambitious young man, who had looked forward to building a life with Raihanatu Suleiman.

Saminu added that Maryam Suleiman, the bride’s sister, was a supportive sibling, who had played a key role in planning the ceremony.

He said, “The dual tragedy has casted a shadow on the community, with many residents calling it one of the saddest days in their recent memory.”

Saminu further explained that the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites shortly after the accident.