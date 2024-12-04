✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Australian tennis legend Fraser dies at 91

neale fraser
neale fraser

Former Wimbledon champion Neale Fraser has died aged 91.

The Australian won the Wimbledon singles title in 1960 as well as the US National Championships in 1959 and 1960, when tennis was still an amateur sport.

He also claimed 11 men’s doubles and five mixed doubles Slam titles and became the men’s singles world number one in 1959.

SPONSOR AD

Fraser was a member of four triumphant Davis Cup teams as a player before going on to captain Australia in the event for 24 years, winning it four further times.

Fraser beat compatriot Rod Laver to claim the Wimbledon and US titles in 1960.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories