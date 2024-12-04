Australian tennis legend Fraser dies at 91

Former Wimbledon champion Neale Fraser has died aged 91.

The Australian won the Wimbledon singles title in 1960 as well as the US National Championships in 1959 and 1960, when tennis was still an amateur sport.

He also claimed 11 men’s doubles and five mixed doubles Slam titles and became the men’s singles world number one in 1959.

Fraser was a member of four triumphant Davis Cup teams as a player before going on to captain Australia in the event for 24 years, winning it four further times.

Fraser beat compatriot Rod Laver to claim the Wimbledon and US titles in 1960.