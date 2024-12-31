Australia warns Against trips to Nigeria

The Australian government has advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to Nigeria due to security concerns.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) issued the warning on Tuesday, citing threats of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, and civil unrest.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall due to the volatile security situation and threat of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, and the risk of civil unrest.

“There’s a high risk of terrorist attacks across Nigeria by various militant groups. Attacks could be indiscriminate or may target foreign interests.”

The advisory noted that potential targets include:

Hotels, bars, and restaurants

Political gatherings and government buildings

Places of worship, schools, and markets

Shopping malls, sporting events, and transport hubs

Camps for displaced persons and law enforcement facilities.

The statement listed Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, as high risks states.