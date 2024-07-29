Aunt, niece, twins, couple, siblings battle for BBNaija grand prize

The 9th season of one of Nigeria’s top entertainment reality television shows, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), commenced on Sunday, with exciting new dynamics that saw…

The 9th season of one of Nigeria’s top entertainment reality television shows, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), commenced on Sunday, with exciting new dynamics that saw the contestants introduced in pairs.

The show’s regular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed the theme for this season as “No Loose Guard”.

14 pairs of housemates were introduced on the launch night of the reality TV show.

It is the first time in the history of the BBNaija show where housemates compete as duos.

The first housemate duo to be introduced into this year’s BBNaija house was the Zinwe pair with individual names, Chinwe and Zion.

According to the pair, they were coming into the house as a couple, having been in a relationship for five months.

Chinwe described herself as a loyal person who would be forging alliances with fellow housemates to make her go far in the game.

The second pair, Fairy David and Mickey, who go by the name “Radicals”, said they both take pride in the fact that they are virgins.

The third pair, Florish, who have been friends for over ten years said they were in the show “to scatter relationships”.

DJ Flo and Rhuthee, who make the pair, Florish, described themselves as smart and adventurous individuals.

The fourth pair, NdiNne, an aunty with her niece, said they were coming to show viewers that “blood is thicker than water”.

The pair with individual names, Nne and Chinne, said they are bringing in 100 per cent authenticity.

The fifth pair, Aces, with individual names, Topher and Sooj, described themselves as intellectuals and unpredictable individuals.

The sixth pair, Shatoria, plans to embrace the experience the show has to offer, make friends and have some fun.

The Shatoria pair have their individual names as Shaun and Victoria.

The seventh pair, WanniXHandi, 27-year-old identical twins from Kaduna State, who are disc-jockeys, expressed confidence in making it to the final day of the show.

The twin with individual names, Handi and Wanni, promised to bring in double trouble into the show as they catch some fun.

According to the twin sisters, they are single but also ready to mingle.

Ben and Tjay with the pair name, Beta, came in as the eighth pair.

Another set of twin brothers, the Mbadiwes, who are lawyers, and socialites, made their way to the house as the ninth pair with individual names, Ozee and Ocee.

Ozee said: “This platform is to help us take whatever we are doing to the next level. We will thrive on the competitions in the house and hope viewers keep us to the end.”

The 10th pair is TAMI, with individual names, Damilola and Toyosi.

The 11th housemate pair, Nelita, who have been friends for nine years, promised to be very original in the course of the show, while Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh walked into the show as the 12th duo, with the pair name, Streeze.

The 13th pair is a couple who just got married in February, with the pair name, Double Kay, and individual names, Kassia and Kelly Ray.

The Double Kay pair said they would not disclose their marital status to other housemates throughout the show.

The 14th pair, who are sisters, go by the pair name, “Chekas”, with individual names, Onyeka and Chizoba.

Daily Trust reports that this year’s grand prize is N20 million less than the N120 million awarded in the Season 8 of the show.

Kogi State-born Ilebaye Odiniya claimed the N120 million grand prize last year.