AUMTCO meets LAMATA over FCT’s transportation

The FCT), the executive members of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited (AUMTCO) have met with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in Ketu, Lagos, for a knowledge-sharing session.

Established in 1984, AUMTCO seeks to bridge the public transportation gap in the FCT.

During the visit, Mr Najeeb Mahmoud Abdussalam, the MD of AUMTCO, commended LAMATA as the trailblazer in transport solutions in Nigeria.

He emphasised the significance of the visit in understanding the innovative approaches LAMATA employed compared to traditional methods, seeking inspiration to enhance their own service operations.

Expressing enthusiasm about LAMATA’s progress, Mr Abdussalam noted that the agency was able to bring private participation into a more organised and regulated environment, describing it as a fascinating development in the realm of sustainable transportation.

He further said, “This visit has provided us with a unique opportunity to learn and adapt to LAMATA’s successful practices. We hope that by assimilating these lessons, we can collectively contribute to the advancement of our country and make it a better place to live in. LAMATA’s expanding influence in the transport community is commendable, and we aspire to follow a similar path.”

The MD of LAMATA), Engr Mrs.Abimbola Akinajo, noted that a good transportation system would help grow local economies, citing the successes of transport projects introduced in Lagos State.

She further said that the city transportation system could help to foster economic growth and develop human capacity as workers would be able to travel far for jobs, as well as help citizens to plan their daily trips and manage their finances.

The LAMATA and AUMTCO teams pledged to maintain an open channel of communication to continue sharing experiences, challenges and successes.

