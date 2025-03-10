Atule’s strike earns Enyimba victory over El-Kanemi Warriors

Pacy winger, Joseph ‘Masty’ Atule, was the hero for Enyimba after he scored the only goal for the ‘Peoples Elephants’ to win the maximum points against El-Kanemi Warriors in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 28 match played yesterday in Aba.

In the reverse fixture, Usman Abass was the match winner after he scored in the added minutes of the first half to hand El-Kanemi Warriors the 1-0 win in Maiduguri.

Therefore, it was sweet revenge for Enyimba who held tight to Atule’s first half goal to take back their pound of flesh from the visitors.

Atule was also the one who scored the goal that gave Enyimba the 1-0 away victory against Tornadoes in week 27.

In Ilorin, resurgent Kano Pillars fell 0-2 to Kwara United while at the Jos City Stadium, Olawale Doyeni scored from the spot in the 54th minute for Plateau United to record a 1-0 victory against Abia Warriors.

Title holders, Enugu Rangers, slipped further in the title race as they had to fight back to draw 1-1 with struggling Akwa United at the “Cathedral’.

At the Lafia City Stadium, relegation-troubled Nasarawa United surrendered an early lead to draw 1-1 with another struggling side, Sunshine Stars who ended the match with 10-men.

And in the late kick-off in Owerri, Heartland rallied back to draw 1-1 with Ladan Bosso’s Bayelsa United.