Attention NLC, TUC

The protest by the NLC and TUC about the removal of fuel subsidy has brought confusion in the minds of Nigerians. Nigerians experienced insecurity, poverty, strikes by workers and the burden of the cashless policy in the previous administration, but the unions did not utter a word; Why on the removal of fuel subsidy?

The Nigerian government has its own preferences and every successive administration should be run by the views of experts. These experts analyze issues according to their professional knowledge. Different experts had been urging the Nigerian government for years to remove fuel subsidy for the good of Nigeria. Such experts are not giving their opinions only but also based on experiences and knowledge about their fields. And what they are saying is accompanied with evidence that is understandable to everyone.

The NLC and TUC should understand that the economic hardship in the country is not only the removal of fuel subsidy. Rather, there is symbiotic relationship between poverty, ignorance and hardship in the country. The Boko Haram insurgency in the North East that lasted for almost 13 years, the South East IPOB, the North West bandits as well as the herder-farmer conflicts also have their own contributions.

These conflicts have led to the displacement of many Nigerians and many lost their jobs. This resulted in many living below the poverty line.

So as a result of this, poverty has increased and many farming communities have become starving communities.

Similarly, the government is spending millions of naira annually to cushion the effects of banditry in the country. These amounts of money should be spent for infrastructural development.

According to the Nigerian Debt Management Office, Nigeria spends 96 per cent of its revenue to service its debts, with the debt-to-revenue ratio rising from 83.2 per cent in 2021 to 96.3 per cent by 2022. The debts are paid using revenue which has been in decline. Nigeria earns revenue today to service debt.

Fuel subsidy should be removed completely to use the money in building Nigeria. Estimate shows that in 2022 alone, the subsidy cost the Nigerian government 10 billion dollars. That means Nigeria is borrowing for subsidy not for infrastructural development. If the subsidy is removed, the money will be used to create jobs for youths and there will be reforms in all sectors.

However, what Mr President has said in his speech on Monday should have convinced the unions that this administration is for Nigerians. Changes are not made overnight but gradually. They should know that their demands cannot be resolved just in one day since the government has a lot to do in all sectors.

I am urging the NLC, TUC and their supporters to be mindful of Nigerians and consider the situation of the country. They should also consider the economic hardship in the country and ensure that their protest is in the interest of Nigerians.

Mustapha Abdullahi, Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University, Maiduguri

