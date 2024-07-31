Attempts to suppress protest may be perilous, NADECO tells Tinubu

The National Democratic Coalition, (NADECO) in the United States has warned against any attempts to suppress the August 1 harship protest, saying such move can…

It also urged the international community to monitor the protest to ensure the safety of every protester.

The President of US branch of NADECO, Dr Lloyd Ukwu, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, said from time immemorial Nigerian leaders had deployed tribalism, ethnicity and religion to divide the Nigerian people and to suppress popular demands.

Dr Ukwu said that NADECO endorsed and supported the planned protest provided that it adhered to non-violence principles.

He said that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, inherent to all individuals irrespective of ethnicity, gender, nationality, religion and social status saying that protest are a catalyst to change, to reshape agenda and to spark positive debate.

“Today marks a crucial juncture in Nigeria’s political history and development. It is with utmost concern and unwavering resolve that I speak on behalf of NADECO USA regarding the forthcoming protest by the Nigerian people, dubbed #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

“NADECO USA unequivocally endorses and supports the planned peaceful protest, provided that it adheres to non violence principles. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, inherent to all individuals irrespective of ethnicity, gender, nationality, religion or social status.

“Protests are age long ways for citizens to express themselves. The constitutional rights to expression, be it political or social is safeguarded in Nigeria’s legal framework. Therefore any attempt to suppress this protest through force or intimidation would constitute a severe affront to democratic principles as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution and will set a perilous precedent for our nation.

“NADECO wishes to remind President Tinubu and the Nigerian people that Tinubu himself is a product of incessant and numerous protests beginning with Chief MKO Abiola’s June 12, 1993 annulled elections.

“In 2014, prominent figures like President Tinubu, Pastor Bakare, Pastor Adeboye and Professor Soynika exercised their rights to dissent, including symbolic acts that criticized the government. Why then should Nigerians be denied the right to peaceful protest today?

“While President Tinubu referenced revolution, it is essential to clarify that revolutions emerge originally rather than being orchestrated. This protest may evolve similarly to the one he supported in 2014. NADECO USA therefore considers it an irony of a circumstance and hypocrisy of the highest order for people to run all over the place to attempt to intimidate the Nigerian people who are genuinely desirous of defending their rights to good governance.”

He said some overzealous persons were employing tribalism and religion to divide Nigerians thereby undermining national unity.

He said that NADECO stood resolutely for democracy, accountability, rule of law and good governance.