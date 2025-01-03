Attempted assassination of Kaduna Senator worrisome –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has condemned the assassination attempt on the life of Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, representing Kaduna Central senatorial distric, saying it sets a worrisome tone for 2025.

Recall that the senator had posted the news of his attempted assassination on his Facebook wall on January 1, 2025.

However, the Kaduna State Police Command said it had launched an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt even though it said it was yet to receive a formal complaint from the senator.

But the PDP in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, on Friday, demanded an immediate investigation into this matter, as well as the arrest and prosecution of the assailants and their sponsors.

She also urged for reinforced security measures for elected representatives and their families.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Government’s inability to prevent killings, maimings, and kidnappings across the state has been alarming. The recent assassination attempt on Senator Usman highlights the government’s ineptitude in managing security and sets a worrisome tone for 2025.

“The PDP demands an immediate investigation into this matter, as well as the arrest and prosecution of the assailants and their sponsors. We also urge reinforced security measures for our elected representatives and their families.

“We emphasize that the PDP will not stand idly by while the lives of our elected representatives are threatened or taken, allegedly by the APC and its members. The ballot, not violence, is the only accepted means of transferring power.

“Instead of resorting to violence, the APC-led government and its members should focus on implementing meaningful initiatives and programs in the senatorial zone, earning the party goodwill among the people.

“We call on our party members and all well-meaning citizens of the Kaduna Central senatorial zone to remain calm and peaceful while we pursue all legal means to bring those responsible for the attempt on Senator Usman’s life to justice.”

She however expressed the party’s commitment to defending democracy in Kaduna State and ensuring the people’s voices are heard.