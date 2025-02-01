Attempt to remove me as PDP secretary an invitation to chaos –Anyanwu

Another round of violence may soon be unleashed on the headquarters of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the embattled National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has vowed to resist any move to remove him from office.

On January 29, efforts by Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, both claiming to be the secretary of the party, to attend a meeting of the Board of Trustees led to violence before the intervention of security operatives.

But on Friday governors elected on the platform of the party declared support for Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary following the verdict of the High Court of Appeal, Enugu Division on December 20, 2024.

Worried by the development, Anyanwu in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, described the stand of the governors as “an invitation to chaos and affront to the rule of law.”

Anyanwu said, “The police is therefore being alerted of the grave dangers that will ensue in the attempt of the National Working Committee, NWC to implement the quoted advice of the PDP Governors Forum enshrined in paragraph 3 of their communique.

“It will be an invitation to chaos and affront to the judiciary and the rule of law especially when the matter is pending before the superior courts for determination.

“I am by this letter calling on you to take necessary steps to forestall the crises being instigated by the PDP Governors and the sponsors of Ude Okoye. The National Working Committee of PDP should be advised to refrain from any action that will be contrary to the position of the court on this matter. It is my right as a lawful citizen to seek justice against a judgement that was fraudulently secured against me.

“In the interest of peace, safety of lives and property of innocent Nigerians all parties to this case should be cautioned to conduct themselves in line with the rule of law and decision of the Court of Appeal to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

“Anything contrary to this will be vehemently resisted. I still remain the validly elected National Secretary of PDP until the court rules otherwise.”

In their communique on Friday in Asaba, the PDP Governors Forum advised the NWC to set up a machinery for the implementation of the Enugu Court of Appeal judgement which favoured the nomination of Sunday Ude Okoye as the National Secretary of the party.

Anyanwu however said, “The police should be aware that an appeal has been filed in Supreme Court against the quoted judgement.

“Furthermore, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja granted an order on January 13, 2025, clearly directing both parties to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the substantive application.

“It is saddening that the Governors in their expected wisdom have allowed themselves to be deceived by the sponsors of Ude Okoye who are already facing criminal investigations by the police against the forged PDP Guidelines which they used to mislead the courts in securing the ill fated judgements.”