‘Attacks on Nigerian journalists increasing’

The Africa Media Development Foundation says attacks on journalists and media organisations in Nigeria are on the increase through victimization, gadget seizure and destruction, especially during elections.

The foundation noted that safety and security of journalists are critical not only in Nigeria, but across the globe.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by Sola Ojo of The Sun; Thibilisse Nkurunziza (Shikiriza Newspaper, Burundi) and Boi Beatrice (Freetown Media Centre) at the end of the Bagauda Kaltho Memorial Media Lecture Series.

The lecture, themed ‘Press Freedom Laws and Policies in Africa: Upholding or Undermining Journalism Practice’, discussed press regulation laws and the rising impunity for killers of journalists in Africa.

The foundation appealed for laws that would protect journalists and allow them to perform their constitutional responsibilities.

It also urged journalists to participate in lawmaking processes or become lawmakers in a bid to review some of the existing laws being used against journalists.

It said many areas of journalism had been criminalized in Africa, particularly in countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

