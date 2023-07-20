Attacks: IGP visits Plateau on situation assessment

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, is on a visit to Plateau State for an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in…

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, is on a visit to Plateau State for an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the state.

Egbetokun stated this during a courtesy visit on Governor Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Jos.

The visit is on the heels of recent attacks on communities in Mangu and Riyom local government areas (LGAs), and other parts of the state, where more than 300 lives have been reportedly lost.

The IGP said that reports he received indicated that the attacks were based on political, social and economic factors, which required the cooperation of the government to address.

“The police want to partner with you to surmount these challenges,” he said.

He added that the perpetrators of the evil acts would be overpowered with the collaboration of other security agencies, saying; “I believe we will succeed together.”

He acknowledged the efforts of Muftwang in supporting the police in the discharge of their duties, saying the security situation was an opportunity for the force to return the favour.

He said that he would also visit some parts of the state as part of his assessment tour.

Responding, the governor thanked the IGP for visiting Plateau, saying that the act would spur his men to put in more effort; and would also boost their confidence in performing their duties.

“We believe that with your coming, a lot of the officers will sit up, and be able to do their job to their maximum capacity.

“We as a government, are ready to collaborate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, to ensure that criminality is eliminated from the Plateau,” Mutfwang said.

He added that the success of the police would be a delight to Plateau people, and would also be recorded in the annals of history that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu put an end to insecurity in the state.

He congratulated the IGP on his appointment and commended him on his commitment to addressing insecurity in the state and the country.

He wished him success in the discharge of his duties and pledged his support in creating a conducive environment for the police to perform its duties effectively (NAN)

