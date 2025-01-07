✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Attack on Kaduna senator threat to democracy – PDP supporters

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in North West have described the attempted murder of Senator Lawal Usman, representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly as a threat to democracy.

They also called on security operatives, particularly the police and Department of State Service (DSS), to investigate the incident and uncover those behind the attempted murder.

SPONSOR AD

Senator Usman narrowly escaped assassination while visiting his constituency for the New Year celebration.

The assailants reportedly attacked his convoy around the Kawu area of Kaduna North Local Government of Kaduna State. The senator had also confirmed the incident on his verified Facebook account.

But the spokesman for the PDP Support Group in the North West, Sanusi Sarki, said, “We call for an urgent investigation to uncover those behind the attempted murder of the Senator. It’s a threat to democracy. It’s an attempt to murder democracy in broad daylight. This is democracy and such is not expected.

“Those who masterminded the failed effort should be fished out and dealt with in the language they understand. We call on the Police, DSS and other security operatives in Kaduna to bring an end to such.”

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories