Attack on Dangote Refinery will demarket Nigeria, democracy group warns

The Nigerian Democracy Working Group has cautioned government officials against any actions targeting the Dangote Refinery, stressing that such attacks would harm Nigeria’s reputation and deter foreign investors.

The group, consisting of civil society organisations, academics, activists, and entrepreneurs across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, emphasised the refinery’s potential to significantly boost the nation’s economic activities and GDP. In a statement jointly released by convener Dr Vincent Okpara Innocent and co-convener Dr Idris Aliyu Mohammed, the group expressed concern over reported attempts to undermine the refinery project. They condemned these actions as detrimental not only to the economy but also as a setback to efforts by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to attract foreign investments.

“This development is not only dangerous to the Nigerian economy, but could also be a red card to the potential investors, and counterproductive to the long-term advocacy for investment by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“This is surely a clear attempt to lay waste to the efforts of the present administration to attract foreign investments into the country,” The group said.

They highlighted the refinery’s pivotal role in revitalizing Nigeria’s petroleum sector and combating endemic corruption within it, calling for President Tinubu and Nigerian authorities to intervene and protect the project from sabotage.

“As patriotic citizens, we would not tolerate any conspiracy to sabotage this project, either from within or from outside Nigeria,” the group added.