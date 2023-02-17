Atiku’s wife leads rally in Yola, says Nigerians tired of Buhari gov’t

The wife of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Titi Atilu Abubakar has led thousands of supporters in a solidarity walk in the streets of…

The wife of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Titi Atilu Abubakar has led thousands of supporters in a solidarity walk in the streets of Yola, saying Nigerians are eager to vote for the PDP.

Women, youths and supporter groups attended the march which started at the Mai Doki Roundabout and terminated at Atiku’s residence on Friday.

Addressing a crowd of supporters during the event, Titi urged Nigerians to vote her husband as the next president for a better and prosperous Nigeria, criticising Buhari administration for plunging Nigerians into unnecessary hardship and poverty.

She made reference to the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the current petrol scarcity as main factors that were making life unbearable for Nigerians.

She expressed satisfaction with the mobilisation efforts by various women groups for the PDP candidate in all 36 states of the federation, urging women to do more to ensure PDP’s victory.

“Anywhere my husband goes to, he has been well received and the accolade is very high, the expectation is very high. People are tired of this government. There is hunger everywhere, people are suffering especially with this situation of currency and petrol. People are not happy at all.

“More than seven and a half years, people are tired, they want to change government. Women are ready to vote PDP.”

Titi had landed at the Yola Airport on Thursday evening where she was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters including wife of the state governor, Talatu Fintiri and that of the state former governor, Zainab Boni Haruna.