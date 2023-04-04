Atiku’s spokesman sues APC, Adamu over ‘N120m debt’ 

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has sued the ruling All Progressives Congress…

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has sued the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, over an alleged unpaid debt of N120 million.

The debt, Bwala said, was an accumulated money accruing from legal services rendered to the party, which the party leadership reportedly failed to pay.

In a suit no: CV/2009/2023 at the High Court of the Federal Capital in Abuja, Bwala’s law firm is praying the court for an order to compel APC and its chairman, Adamu to pay him the N120m debt.

The court papers seen by our correspondent shows that “the Claimant took steps to file all court processes, appeared in all the cases, both within and outside jurisdiction (Abuja, Osun State, Cross-river State, Kaduna State, Benue State and Ondo State) and prosecuted the cases numbering nine diligently to their logical conclusion.

Atiku: I’ll never validate illegitimate outcome of a flawed process

Man arrested for impersonating actor IK Ogbonna, duping US lady

“That the Claimant sent progress reports to the Defendants on every occasion any of the matters came up in court.”

According to the papers, the claimant’s professional fee for the nine (9) concluded cases is the sum of N135,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira).

“That the Defendants have so far paid the sum of N15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira Only), leaving the sum of N120,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Million Naira Only) as outstanding.”

Also speaking with journalists on the issue, Bwala alleged that the APC’s refusal to pay him his legal fees might be because he left the party, joined PDP and became a spokesman of Atiku Abubakar where he played a leading role in his campaign.

Bwala added that he made all diplomatic efforts to secure his payments but all fell on deaf ears with failed promises.