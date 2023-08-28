Atiku’s aide: Tinubu delivered an impressive speech at NBA Conference

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the…

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the speech of President Bola Tinubu during the Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

While declaring open the annual conference of the NBA at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, the President said he would like to learn from Nigerian lawyers’ wealth of experience.

He said: “You are learned. I want to learn. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? We must have a change of attitude and a change of our mindset. We accuse our nation and its previous leaders.

“We complain a lot about the past. Is that the solution? No! Let us look forward and be determined! God has given us what we need. We must work hard with determination to make our country great and it begins with you who are seated here with me.”

Tinubu bars FG officials with no direct UNGA participation from travelling

Incompetence: Tinubu ready to fire any minister – Ajuri Ngelale

Tinubu also vowed not to sustain the tradition of using over 90 percent of revenue to service external debt.

Reacting, Bwala, in a post via X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, said the president gave an impressive speech.

He wrote: “Greetings my people. This is our week of Annual General Conference of the NBA. PBAT gave an impressive speech yesterday where he said to the effect that ‘If I do well please praise me, and if I don’t do well, please criticize me to do well.'”

Meanwhile, Bwala didn’t comment after Atiku mocked Tinubu over his academic records in a post on X, which went viral.

Atiku, who is challenging the authenticity of Tinubu’s degree certificate issued by Chicago State University (CSU), in the United States (US), said the president’s academic record continues to be a major source of confusion.

Daily Trust reports that Bwala was one of those who defected from APC after the party unveiled a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, the legal practitioner had argued that Bola Tinubu’s announcement of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, was not “good news for the APC.”

He argued that the APC had chosen “politics over unity” and ignored the values of “inclusivity, tolerance, common prosperity and diversity.”

