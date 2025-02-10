Atiku: Why I visited Obasanjo

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has explained why he visited ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku’s convoy arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, at exactly 12:36pm, alongside some political associates.

The former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party was received by Obasanjo’s ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

In Atiku’s entourage were, former Cross River and Sokoto States Governor, Liyel Imoke, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

Our correspondent reports that Atiku went in straight into a closed door meeting with his former boss, which lasted for about one and half hours.

Atiku, who emerged from the meeting at about exactly 2:11pm, told newsmen that he came on a courtesy visit.

He, however, insisted that he would not speak on political issues after barrage of questions from newsmen.

“It’s just a courtesy visit, please. I am not going to talk about politics,” he said.

The former president candidate and some opposition parties’ leaders have been holding meetings over alleged plans to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.