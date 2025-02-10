Atiku: Why I visited Obasanjo

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has explained why he visited ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Daily Trust reports that Atiku’s convoy arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, at exactly 12:36pm, alongside some political associates.
The former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party was received by Obasanjo’s ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.
In Atiku’s entourage were, former Cross River and Sokoto States Governor, Liyel Imoke, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.
- Alia playing politics with Benue insecurity – Ortom
- Japa: ‘One doctor attending to over 1,800 cancer patients’
Our correspondent reports that Atiku went in straight into a closed door meeting with his former boss, which lasted for about one and half hours.
Atiku, who emerged from the meeting at about exactly 2:11pm, told newsmen that he came on a courtesy visit.
He, however, insisted that he would not speak on political issues after barrage of questions from newsmen.
“It’s just a courtesy visit, please. I am not going to talk about politics,” he said.
The former president candidate and some opposition parties’ leaders have been holding meetings over alleged plans to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.