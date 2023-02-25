Atiku to Nigerians: Ignore fake audio in circulation

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to ignore an audio clip on plans to rig today’s election…

In the clip, Atiku purportedly revealed plans by him, the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, to rig the presidential election holding today.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, the PDP presidential candidate noted that the audio was fake.

He stated that the clip was a confirmation of his warning last week that the opposition would deepen its propaganda ahead of the election.

“In this latest drivel, a montage of speeches delivered by Atiku, Tambuwal and Okowa since last year were manipulated and pieced together to give an impression that they were discussing plans to rig Saturday’s election. In this age of artificial intelligence technology, even dead people can be portrayed as delivering speeches. This is nothing new,” he said.