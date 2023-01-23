Atiku promises inclusive gov’t, jobs to revive economy

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to carry every part of the country along if elected president in…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to carry every part of the country along if elected president in next month’s election.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Monday, Atiku who promised to implement five key programmes, added that the country has never been this divided.

He, however, said his administration would unify the citizenry to work for the development of the country.

The former vice president also told the supporters that he would restructure the country to end the clamour for restructuring.

He said the Niger Delta needs restructuring of the country more than any other zone, as it would solve many of the challenges in the region.

Atiku called on Bayelsa voters not to leave PDP, saying the future of Nigeria and Bayelsa is tied to PDP.

“Don’t make the mistake of leaving PDP. You have provided governors, a president and you are going to provide many more,” he told the supporters.

He also said, “The reason why I want to unify the country is that we have never been this divided along a number of fault lines, either North/South or Muslim and Christian.

“I am going to give every part of this country a sense of belonging in the next PDP government. I promise to tackle insecurity.”