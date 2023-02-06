Atiku, Obi giving good show but not challenge to Tinubu – Senate’s dep whip

The Deputy Whip of the Senate and National Coordinator of Project 774, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has said the presidential candidates of the Peoples…

The Deputy Whip of the Senate and National Coordinator of Project 774, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has said the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are giving a good show but not posing any challenge to their All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Abdullahi stated this in an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja.

He said Tinubu was the candidate to beat in the February 25, poll, stressing that it was out of mischief for people to say he was not agile.

The lawmaker said, “Yes, they (Atiku and Obi) are giving a good show, but it is only for us to bring out the best in us. It is only a good show and not a challenge.”

On Tinubu’s health, he said, “Is he in a wheelchair? No, he has been moving with his legs from one place to another and has been speaking for himself, and when you listen to him, you know he is articulate, he is able to assess, process, separate issues and be able to form opinion.

“His brain is as active as any normal human being. For me, I don’t see any concern here, when the government is put in place, there will be delegated authority.”

Senator Abdullahi argued that apart from transforming Lagos State, Tinubu had recorded other significant milestones in the nation’s history, including fighting for the restoration of democracy.

“Before Nigeria’s return to democracy, he was one of those who were in the forefront fighting for the restoration of democracy, and even after leaving government all attempts to emasculate the political space always provoked his interest in standing up to say no; that democracy is about opening the space for everybody to participate,” he said.