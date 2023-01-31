Atiku: I’ll tackle insecurity, end ASUU Strike

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace in Sokoto and other states experiencing insecurity in the…

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace in Sokoto and other states experiencing insecurity in the country.

He also promised to work out ways of putting an end to recurring strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Abubakar made the promises at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Sokoto on Tuesday.

“Let me first of all commiserate with the people of Sokoto state over their loses as a result of bandits’ attacks in recent times.

“I assure you I will restore peace in the country through improved security if elected. I will work with the state governments to see how we can overcome the problem and I will ensure our security operatives are well equipped,” he pledged.

The former Vice President also promised reconstruct Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua road if elected.

He pledged to support businessmen with $10,000 as well as open borders to facilitate trans-border trades.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal reassured the people of the state that Abubakar is the answer to the myriad of problems bedevilling the country.

“I cannot thank you enough for the honour done to us. Be rest assured that our Presidential candidate is the most qualified, experience and prepared.

“He will deliver on all the promises he made to Nigerians. If elected, insecurity will be over,” Tambuwal who doubles as the Director General of Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council noted.

The Akwa Ibom Governor and Chairman of the campaign council, Emmanuel Udoh, stated that, Atiku has what it takes to restore peace and rekindle the hope of our teeming youth.

Also speaking, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said God has chosen Atiku to deliver Nigeria.

He urged the people of the state to vote massively for PDP candidates.