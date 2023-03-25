Atiku: I’ll never validate illegitimate outcome of a flawed process

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied validating the February 25 presidential poll. In a statement on Saturday,…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied validating the February 25 presidential poll.

In a statement on Saturday, Atiku asked Nigerians to reject fake news being circulated by mischief makers.

He said he has instructed his lawyers to challenge the election which he described as the worst in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me and purportedly giving legitimacy to the widely rigged presidential election of February 25.”

“The so-called press release did not emanate from me or my office, and it should be treated with repudiation, untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.”

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

“I join other lovers of democracy in Nigeria and friends of our great country in the outright rejection of the pre-determined outcome of the February 25 election. I shall continue to challenge the legality of that election, alongside my party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The decision to challenge the sham election of February 25, the worst election in our democratic history, is not predicated on my personal interest but for the interest of Nigeria and its people. It is aimed at deepening deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy to an outcome of illegitimacy.

“My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season.”