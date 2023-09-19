Atiku heads for Supreme Court, seeks To Nullify Tinubu’s Victory

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court to nullify the victory of President Bola…

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, is praying the apex court to set aside the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered on September 6, in favour of Tinubu.

Daily Trust recalls that a five-member PEPT led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, upheld the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

The former Vice President told the Supreme Court that the judgement which dismissed his petition against the outcome of the presidential contest, was not only perverse, but occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

He maintained that the appeal court erred in law, when it failed to nullify the presidential election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, adding that the evidence was mentioned before it.

Atiku also said the evidence revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted in breach of extant laws and regulations guiding the conduct of elections.

He accused the PEPT of arriving at its unanimous decision based on gross misconstruction and misrepresentation of provisions of both the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act, 2022.

