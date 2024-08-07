Atiku hails army over arrest of killer soldier, seeks probe of violence against protesters

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has commended the military authorities for owning up to the shooting of a protester in Zaria, Kaduna State. The Peoples Democratic…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has commended the military authorities for owning up to the shooting of a protester in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the last election also commended the army for arresting the soldier behind the incident, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Atiku who has been having a back and forth with the presidency over the handling of the protest by security agencies, said that he was “heartened by the acknowledgement made by the Nigerian Army regarding the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of a young protester’s life.

“I also urge for thorough investigations into other instances of violence perpetrated by the military, police, and other security agencies during these protests, in the spirit of accountability.

“The decision to detain the soldier responsible for this unfortunate incident marks a commendable step towards accountability and preserving the rule of law. I have consistently advised the service chiefs and military commanders that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters must not be authorized.

“Upholding the principle of accountability is paramount, and the actions taken by the Nigerian Army in apprehending and, hopefully, prosecuting the soldier responsible for this incident align with this fundamental principle.

“Even amidst conflicts, it is crucial to adhere to rules of engagement. Soldiers should not be deployed to suppress civil rights protests.”