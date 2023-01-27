Atiku/G5 crisis: PDP treading dangerous path – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is treading a dangerous path. Seyi Makinde was commenting on the…

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is treading a dangerous path.

Seyi Makinde was commenting on the rift between the G-5 and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Among other things, the five governors are demanding that the position of the national chairman of the party be moved to the southern part of the country in accordance with the party’s constitution.

He said, “The constitution of the party is very clear about zoning. I was the one that brought it up at the NERC. PDP constitution is very clear.

“A lot of people will say that we are doing this because Governor (Nyesom) Wike did not win the presidential primary. Of course that is not the case.

“The primary has been lost and won; it’s clear. A clear candidate has emerged. This does not mean that we should sweep all the issues that we have raised which they refused to address under the carpet.

“There are very fundamental issues. As a party we are treading a very dangerous path. I will not compromise my principles because I am in PDP.”