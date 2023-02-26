Atiku floors Tinubu at Tambuwal’s polling unit

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has won his polling unit, 033 stationed at the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tambuwal. Tambuwal, who is…

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has won his polling unit, 033 stationed at the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tambuwal.

Tambuwal, who is the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, contested the Sokoto-South Senatorial seat in the election.

Results obtained by Daily Trust also showed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, scored 250 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, got 44 votes.

Results of the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections showed that the PDP scored 252 and 247 votes respectively as against 45 and 48 votes scored by the APC.