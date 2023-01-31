Atiku and the rantings of the G-5

Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and four other…

Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and four other PDP governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Orthom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi (Enugu) set in motion a confrontation with him, demanding that he should ask the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

The grouse of the governors, known as the G-5, is Atiku’s refusal to strike the deal. Atiku has maintained that Ayu emerged through an election and as such it would be naive and out of place for him to ask him to resign.

It should be made clear that the emergence of Ayu as the national chairman was made possible by the actions of Ortom and Wike, who chased out the former National Chairman, Uche Secondus, thinking that Ayu would do their bidding to help Wike emerge as the party’s flag bearer.

Since that failed, Wike rallied his colleagues to oppose and scuttle Atiku’s ambition.

Some political pundits have opined that the G-5 are fighting a worthless battle and that if they did not thread softly it could consume them.

So, rather than dissipating too much time, resources and energy fighting Atiku, it is better they put their acts together for the success of their party that is facing stiff opposition from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The G-5 should exhibit high sense of responsibility and decorum in seeing that they assiduously work for the success of their party in order to bring about the desired change in the land.

It is imperative for the governors flying the flag of the PDP with the variables of winning the 2023 presidential election to forge a common understanding with the flag bearer in order to win the election and change the country for the better.

It is also imperative for the governors to listen to the plea of the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, as he has waded into the matter and asked them to sheathe their sword and broker peace with Atiku. Doing otherwise would be counter-productive for them and the party.

If it is destined for Atiku that he will be the president of this great country, no Jupiter can stop it.

They should not be carried away by the antics of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, by his endorsement of a candidate of another political party. The former president is a featherweight politician, as in 1999 it was Atiku, together with the late Titi Ajanaku, who visited him in Abeokuta and pleaded with him to join the race for the presidential election.

Going by what Ortom said at the flag off of the campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, that the G-5 are committed members of the PDP and are working round the clock to ensure that the party wins in all elections in their respective states, they should also ensure that of the presidential candidate of their party also wins. Even if they don’t want Ayu, they should allow for the constitutional provisions and party guidelines to follow.

A stitch in time saves nine.

Usman Santuraki, No2 Santuraki Close, Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola: ususanturaki37@gmail.com