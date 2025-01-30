Atiku absent at PDP North East Caucus meeting in Bauchi

The meeting had in attendance all the three PDP Governors including Bauchi State Bala Mohammed, Taraba State Dr Agbu Kefas and Ahmad Umar Fintiri.

Senators and members of the House of Representative as well as members of the State House of Assemblies from the Zone also attended the meeting

Daily Trust gathered that Atiku neither sent a representative nor tenderrf apology for his absence at the meeting while other bigwigs who were not at the meeting were represented at the event.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss key issues related to the successful conduct of the party’s forthcoming Zonal and National Conventions.

Speaking at the meeting , Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagun, called on leaders to sheath their swords and reduce all infractions and division, adding, “Interest is paramount, we are all in these politics for various interest but the most important thing is that you only realize your interest when your vehicle is very strong and it can take you to your destination. You cannot go anywhere if you don’t have a solid vehicle.

“I want to give this commitment to all of you and to assure you that the party is more than an individual that why the party is still standing today. PDP is a Trojan horse, somebody will misquote me because there is one white horse elsewhere, I don’t mean that horse because that horse has not gone anywhere. What I mean a Trojan horse is that tested and trusted party and we have experienced politicians who have seen it all and that’s why we have the capacity to weather the storm.

“I want to assure our members that this chairman here (Damagun) is not here to do any personal bidding of anybody. Nobody is above the peoples party, we will give you all the accolades and all the support but when we see and we see you are drilling then we will part ways with you.”

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor expressed confidence in the party’s strength and pledged the governors’ support in fortifying its structure.

Governor Mohammed who is the Chairman PDP Governors Forum, added, “In order to foster reconciliation and minimize rancor with us all those positions that are in different states would be swapped. Those in Gombe would be swapped to Bauchi, those from Borno would be swapped to Yobe, those from Adamawa would be swapped to Taraba and vis-a-visa. L

“Then the micro zoning would be done by various leaders of the party and on your behalf the three PDP Governors here leading three PDP states and the National Chairman from Yobe and Senator Hassan Dankwambo from Gombe and our brother Muhammad Imam from Borno. We will make sure we minimize rancor and division and ensure that those that have left especially our brother former Zonal chairman, we are going to throw away our own we will rehabilitate him and keep him and make him proud that he was once our zonal chairman.”