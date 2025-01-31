atiku absent at pdp n east caucus meeting in bauchi

Party bigger than individuals, says Damagum

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was notably absent at the PDP North East Zonal Caucus meeting in Bauchi on Thursday.

The meeting saw the attendance of three PDP governors—Bauchi’s Bala Mohammed, Taraba’s Dr. Agbu Kefas, and Adamawa’s Ahmadu Umar Fintiri—along with Senators, House of Representatives members, and State House of Assembly members from the zone.

Atiku did not send a representative or issue an apology for his absence, while apologies were presented for other high-ranking party members who were absent.

Efforts to ascertain the reason for his absence was not successful as his spokesman, Paul Ibe, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

The gathering in Bauchi, however, focused on critical discussions concerning the successful planning of the party’s upcoming Zonal and National Conventions.

Addressing the gathering, Acting National Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum, urged party leaders to set aside personal interests and focus on strengthening the party.

He stressed, “Interest is paramount, but it is only realized when the party is strong enough to take us to our destination.”

Damagun added, “The party is bigger than any individual, which is why PDP remains strong today.”

Damagun reaffirmed his commitment to impartial leadership, stating, “Nobody is above the people’s party. We will support you, but if you falter, we will part ways.” He assured members that despite the current internal challenges, reconciliation efforts were underway to unify the party ahead of the National Convention.

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, who is also Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, expressed confidence in the party’s strength and pledged the governors’ support in solidifying its structure. He revealed that the North East zone would soon hold its congress, with the swapping of key positions across states to foster reconciliation.

“We will swap positions—those in Gombe will go to Bauchi, Borno to Yobe, and Adamawa to Taraba,” he said.

Governor Mohammed emphasized the importance of overcoming divisions, noting that PDP’s North East chapter possesses the political maturity to ensure unity and success in the 2027 elections. “We are ready to work and ensure that PDP wins in all the states of the North East,” he concluded.