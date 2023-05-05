Athletes from 10 countries for May 27 Okpekpe 10km road race

The Organisers of this year’s Okpekpe 10 kilometer road race have announced May 27 as the date for the 9th edition of the Gold Label…

The Organisers of this year’s Okpekpe 10 kilometer road race have announced May 27 as the date for the 9th edition of the Gold Label international competition in Okpekpe, Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

The organisers also disclosed that athletes from about 10 countries have indicated interest to participate in the 10 kilometer race.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Benin City, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said the 2023 edition apart from running for prizes in Gold Label race, some athletes will also run to create awareness about Cancer and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

“The 2023 race will be on the gold label as we put in our best in making the race the best in the World. I will not be participating for a prize but I will be running for a course which is to create awareness for cancer.

“So, I encourage those that cannot run for the prize to run for a course to encourage people to go for cancer screening and HIV testing for early detection.

“We have gone beyond the race as we have also brought in students to use sports to sharpen their knowledge and reduce social vices in the society,” he said.

Shaibu, therefore, assured athletes of adequate security throughout the duration of the event.

On his part, the Race Director, Zack Amodu, reiterated that athletes from about 10 countries were being expected for the competition.

“The athletes are expected to arrive Lagos on May 23 from where they would proceed to Auchi on May 24 to familiarize themselves with the environment before the main event on May 27.

“Last year we organised a technical officiating course for officials with a view to enhancing the pool of the technical officials we already have in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to set the pace for road races in Nigeria and to become the first to have its course measured by a World Athletics certified measurer and the first to be granted a gold label status,” he said.

In his remark, Mike Itamuagbor, who is marketing the race said this year’s edition has added a few innovations as organisers are partnering Edo State University where about 200 students would work as volunteers for the race in the area of accommodation, medicals and media.