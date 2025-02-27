Athena Centre to honour Arthur Nwankwo, Bala-Usman, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti

Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership is set to launch three research institutes in honour of Dr. Bala Usman, Dr. Arthur Nwankwo and Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti.

The institutes are the Athena Dr. Bala Usman Institute for Governance and Public Policy, Athena Dr. Arthur Nwankwo Institute for Education and Intellectual Freedom and Athena Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti Institute for Health and Social Equity.

The three pioneering institutes will serve as knowledge hubs for governance, education and health policy promoting research and contributing to Athena’s mission of shaping governance and empowering African leaders to formulate policies that will drive development,and and improve the lives of citizens.

Commenting on the development, Chief Osita Chidoka, Chancellor of Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, said “We honour Dr. Bala-Usman, Dr. Arthur Nwankwo, and Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti not just for their past contributions but for their lasting impact on the future of governance, education, and healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.”

“With these institutes, Athena Centre will deepen its impact by producing high-quality research , publishing data-driven policy recommendations, and offering specialised leadership training for policymakers, educators, and health professionals,” Chidoka added.

Aliyu Jalal, Media and Communication Officer Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, in a press statement on Wednesday, revealed that the event would take place at the System Property Development Consortium, No 7 Howeidy A. St, Kado, FCT, on Wednesday, and will be physical and virtual.

“This launch represents a significant milestone in institutionalising the legacies of three icons whose work shaped Nigerian society.

“The institutes will conduct research, publish policy recommendations, and provide leadership training to address contemporary governance, education, and healthcare challenges.

“The event is part of Athena Centre’s broader mission to build a research-driven governance ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa.

“The institutes will set the stage for a new era of evidence-based governance, educational transformation, and health policy innovation in Nigeria and beyond,” Jalal said.

Athena Centre Invite policymakers, researchers, educators, healthcare professionals, and thought leaders to engage with the Athena Centre and contribute to shaping Africa’s policy landscape.