ATCN confident trained officials, marshalls will boost motorsport in Nigeria

A non-governmental organisation, Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), has said that its recent successful training of motorsport officials and marshalls will boost development of motorsport in the country.

The president of ATCN, Mr. Ishaku Bamaiyi, during the training event, charged participants to remain committed to the training if they choose motorsport officiating as a career.

“Be fully focused and take advantage of all the sessions in the training programme to acquire requisite knowledge from the experienced and competent trainers,” said Ishaku.

Participants at the two-day free online training which took place between December 3 and 4, 2024, were addressed on the significance of the event by the FIA Vice President for Sport African Region, Mr. Rodrigo Rocha,

A trainer, Mr. Derek Jacobs, the Secretary General of Namibian Motorsport Federation and a member of the FIA African Task Force, was among resource persons that trained over 50 participants on FIA/ASN structure, governance, authority; introduction to international sporting code and appendices, motorsport discipline and types of events, roles of officials in motorsport, and officials’ licenses and pathways.

The training included motorsport discipline and types of events as participants were taught on track skills such as circuit, karting, time trial/drag racing, drifting, rally and gymkhana (auto slalom).

Participants were equally taught on the necessary requirements before they could be qualified to obtain license to officiate in motorsport in different capacities such as how to become a marshall at a motorsport event as a Clerk of the Course, Steward, Scrutineer, Event Secretary, as well as how to officiate at international events.