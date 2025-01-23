ATBU teaching hospital cuts kidney dialysis cost to N12,000

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has reduced the cost of kidney dialysis from N40,000 to N12,000 per session, providing significant financial relief for patients dealing with kidney-related conditions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Head of the Public Relations Unit at ATBUTH, Usman Abdullahi Koli, said the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Yusuf Bara Jibrin, expressed confidence in the initiative’s ability to alleviate patients’ financial burdens.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has supported this effort by supplying large quantities of consumables and providing a new dialysis machine under the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

SPONSOR AD

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible, especially during challenging times,” said Prof. Jibrin.

He added that the programme aims to ease financial strains on families and enhance health outcomes.

He said the hospital has been equipped with adequate resources to ensure uninterrupted services for patients from Bauchi and neighbouring states.

The CMD reiterated the hospital’s mission to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare and emphasised the importance of public trust.

He assured the public that ATBUTH would continue collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to sustain and expand such programmes.

Already, over 45 patients have benefited from the subsidised dialysis services.

One beneficiary said, “This programme has given hope to many of us who couldn’t afford treatment before. It is truly life-changing.”