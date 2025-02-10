✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
ATBU restricts students to use of 3kg gas cylinder

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi State has suspended its earlier ban on the use of gas cylinders for cooking by students.

The Dean, Student Affairs of the university, Prof. Sa’id Umar, who disclosed this during the orientation ceremony for the newly admitted students in the school on Sunday, however, said only 3kg cylinders would be allowed in the hostels.

Umar explained that after a review of the policy, the university agreed to allow the use of only 3kg cylinders in line with other institution’s practices, and anyone found using bigger cylinders will have it impounded.

According to him, the Student Affairs Division, in collaboration with the Student Union Government (SUG), has already drafted a guideline on the use of gas cylinders and management of hostels by the student population.

On his part, the Federal Fire Service’s spokesman in the state, Umar Lawal, said 90 per cent of fire outbreaks were a result of carelessness, negligence and ignorance.

He cautioned the students against overloading of electrical appliances, adding that the action increases the chances of fire outbreaks in hostels or any other places. “Fire safety is essential in every aspect of human activities and if we can prevent fire outbreak occurrence, we can save our lives, properties and the environment we live in for our daily activities.”

Presenting a paper titled ‘Don’t Lose Focus’, a former director, Information and Public Relations of the university, Dr Andee Iheme, tasked the students to always be guided by the institution’s rules and regulations.

