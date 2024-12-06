ASUU rejects VAT increment, says critical stakeholders not consulted

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday, faulted the inclusion of an increment in Value Added Tax in the controversial tax bill, which is currently at the National Assembly for consideration.

It also lampooned the federal government and members of the National Assembly supporting the bill over their failure to consult critical stakeholders like researchers in tertiary institutions.

The bill has generated mixed reactions since it was transmitted to the National Assembly.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, monitored by our correspondent, the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke faulted the bill, saying there are many things included in the bill that were not supposed to be there.

Osodeke said the increment of VAT would compound the woes of many Nigerians, who are still battling the negative effects of fuel subsidy removal and floatation of Naira if it is increased in 2025 and subsequent years as proposed.

“I think what we’re supposed to look at in this bill is how it is going to affect the ordinary Nigerians. I’ve heard people from various regions, we support this, we disagree, and what have you. Meanwhile, they have not bothered to look at the bill. I will just mention one, VAT.

“VAT is a tax on consumers, which is Nigerians. So, if you increase the VAT today, it’s not affecting producers, it’s going to affect those who are going to consume because what the producer will do is drop it on the cost of sale,” he said.