ASUU Lauds Uba Sani Over Land Allocation

The Kaduna State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for approving land for its Academia Mass Housing Estate Project.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, on Monday, quoted ASUU in a letter dated January 23, 2025, that the project will ‘’enhance staff welfare and provide civil servants with an opportunity to own homes through a rent-to-own/mortgage financing scheme.’’

The letter which was signed by the president of KASU-ASUU Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Professor Gimba Kyari, also said the governor’s ‘’unwavering compassion and commitment to the development of Kaduna State, as well as your dedication to inclusive growth, are evident through this allocation.’’

The Chief Press Secretary said the estimated cost of each housing unit, including infrastructure is approximately N42,000,000 but in the letter, ASUU has offered 15% discount, ‘’aptly named ‘Senator Uba Sani Discount,’ representing the cost of land.’’

The union further said Governor Uba Sani’s ‘’love and dedication to the masses are beyond question, and we stand as your unwavering partners in progress, committed to attracting and leading developmental projects such as this.’’

The letter added that the project ‘’is designed to be sustainable and will set the benchmark for mass housing schemes, by providing a conducive living environment at the most affordable cost.’’

The project will be a collaboration between KASU-ASUU Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Kaduna State Government, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Housing.