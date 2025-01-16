ASUU describes Tax Bill As A Threat To Public Education

The Zonal Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Yola Zone, Dani Mamman has sounded the alarm on the devastating impact of the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 on public tertiary education in Nigeria.

According to Mamman, the bill’s provisions will dismantle the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), a lifeline for public universities, and plunge the education system into chaos.

“The future of public tertiary education in Nigeria hangs in the balance,” Mamman warned.

“If this bill is passed, it will have far-reaching consequences for our universities, our students, and our nation as a whole.”

Mamman explained that the bill will divert funds meant for TETFund to other agencies, leaving public universities without the resources they need to operate effectively.

“This will lead to a decline in academic standards, brain drain, stifled research, and increased social unrest,” he said.

“Our universities will be unable to attract and retain top talent, and our students will suffer as a result.” ASUU is urging the National Assembly, the government, and all stakeholders to oppose the bill and protect TETFund. “We must stand united to defend our education system and ensure that our universities can continue to serve as beacons of knowledge and innovation,” Mamman said.