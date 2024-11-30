ASUU declares indefinite strike action in Bauchi varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi, has declared indefinite strike to drive home its demands for better conditions of service from the university management.

Addressing journalist shortly after an emergency congress held at the Yuli, Bauchi Campus of the university, ASUU Chairperson, SAZU branch, Comrade Awwal Hussain Nuhu, explained that the congress observed that it had exhausted all mechanisms, and all attempts to get the authorities to attend to its demands were fruitless.

The chairperson said that the congress noted the lack of readiness and commitment of the university administration and the government to attend to its demands in spite of several efforts put in.

Nuhu said, “Therefore, a member of the union moved for a motion for the branch to embark on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action which was seconded by another member.

“Consequently, the congress passed a resolution for the branch to embark on comprehensive and indefinite strike action until further notice.

“The strike action has to commenced immediately at 12:00pm on Friday the 29th of November 2024. With this, all members of ASUU in SAZU are directed to comply as no academic activity of whatever form or meetings will take place while it lasted.

“Members are directed to embark on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action until further notice. This implies that activities such as teaching, marking, meetings, accreditation and any other activities related to academic staff are suspended indefinitely.”