ASUS targets 30% market share in Nigeria

One of the laptop manufacturing companies, ASUS, has said it is targeting 30 percent market share in Nigeria with the launch of its world’s slimmest laptop in the country

The device manufacturer announced in Lagos on Wednesday the new Zenbook S 13 OLED, the world’s slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop which will go on sale in the country from July 1.

Speaking during the device unveiling, ASUS’ Country Manager, Simplice Zaongo, said the new Zenbook S 13 was designed and built for those in “pursuit of the incredible, defining new industry standards for portability, performance, and battery life.”

Zaongo said with a world-beating super-slim 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, the Zenbook S 13 delivers no-compromise performance, connectivity and battery life.”

