ASUP to shut down polytechnics Dec 2

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter, Comrade Abubakar J. Abdullah, says the union will shut down all polytechnics nationwide by December 2 due to the Federal Government’s failure to meet its members’ demands.

According to him, on October 6, 2024, the union leadership issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, outlining pressing demands aimed at resolving the systemic challenges that hinder the progress of polytechnics.

He added that the government had failed to address the issues.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna, the chairman listed some of the demands to include swift release of the second tranche of the NEEDS Assessment Intervention fund, immediate implementation of the approved 25/35% salary review across all public polytechnics, and the payment of accrued arrears.

Other demands are the release and final resolution of the decades-long arrears of CONTISS-15 migration for lower cadres, the release of outstanding promotion arrears, addressing inadequate funding, and resolving the issue of unpaid allowances.

“Regrettably, as we passed the deadline of this ultimatum, we are yet to see the necessary actions from the Federal Government to address these pressing demands. The silence and inaction have left us with no option but to consider the possibility of a total shutdown of our institutions, scheduled for December 2nd, 2024, should our concerns remain unaddressed,” he said.

Comrade Abdullahi affirmed that the survival and quality of the educational system hinged upon the government’s responsiveness.

He stated that the union believe that a strong education sector is vital for the future of the nation and cannot afford to compromise on these issues any longer.

He urged the Federal Government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the union and take decisive steps towards resolving these challenges.