ASUP to embark on nationwide strike Dec 2

Comrade Abubakar J. Abdullahi, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter, has announced the shutdown of all polytechnics in the country by December 2nd due to the Federal Government’s failure to meet the union’s demands.

On October 6th, the union issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, outlining pressing demands aimed at resolving the systemic challenges hindering the progress of polytechnics. But the federal government was yet to address the issues.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Chairman listed some of the demands to include the release of the second tranche of the NEEDS Assessment Intervention fund, immediate implementation of the approved 25/35% salary review across all public polytechnics, and the payment of accrued arrears among others.

He however said, “Regrettably, as we passed the deadline of this ultimatum, we are yet to see the necessary actions from the Federal Government to address these pressing demands. The silence and inaction have left us with no option but to consider the possibility of a total shutdown of our institutions, on December 2nd, 2024, should our concerns remain unaddressed,” he said.

Abdullahi affirmed that the survival and quality of the educational system hinged on the government’s responsiveness to their needs, saying that they believe a strong education sector is vital for the future of the nation and as such quality education should not be compromised.

He urged the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the union and to take decisive steps toward resolving the challenges.