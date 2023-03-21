ASUP insists on audit of KadPoly property

Kaduna Polytechnic chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has insisted on the audit of the institution’s property over the alleged plan by…

Kaduna Polytechnic chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has insisted on the audit of the institution’s property over the alleged plan by some staff and former staff to sell the staff quarters against the Federal Government’s order,

In a statement issued yesterday, the branch ASUP chairman, Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi, said persons of interest had retained their grip on the property, issuing offer documents for occupants while backdating the same documents, despite a pending case in court awaiting a ruling on the matter.

“It is necessary for ASUP Kaduna chapter to restate the earlier call for audit of the staff housing units of the institution spread across different parts of the state.

“This renewed call is informed by the latest developments on the contentious sales of the institutional properties, even after the Ministry of Education’s position on the matter was communicated to all stakeholders in a memo signed and circulated by the registrar,” he said.

Abdullahi said the attention of the management of Kaduna Polytechnic had been drawn to the illegality.

“The union considers it imperative to however restate the call for a comprehensive audit of all landed assets of the Institution, including details of those captured as beneficiaries of this audacious heist. We reiterate the illegality of the continuous sales of our commonwealth and call on members to be law abiding as we expect the outcome of the matter in court,” the statement added.