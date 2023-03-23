Astro Africa: The All-in-One Solution for Selling Gift Cards and Crypto in Africa

In recent times, the popularity of gift cards has surged owing to their convenience in online shopping and international purchases. Gift cards have also become…

In recent times, the popularity of gift cards has surged owing to their convenience in online shopping and international purchases. Gift cards have also become a preferred means of gifting. However, the recipients may not always desire the gift card, despite the giver’s presumed understanding of their preferences.

In such scenarios, the unused gift card need not go to waste as the recipients can opt to sell or exchange it for cash or other digital assets, such as Bitcoin. This has led to the emergence of gift card trading platforms that facilitate the exchange of gift cards for money or cryptocurrencies. Astro Africa is one such platform that offers a convenient solution for this purpose.

Astro Africa is a digital assets exchange that allows users trade gift cards and cryptocurrencies for cash. It offers a simple yet secure way to convert gift cards to naira or Ghanaian cedis. Users can sell gift cards from popular brands such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Sephora, eBay, Target, GameStop, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Footlocker, OneVanilla, VISA, AMEX and Steam for cash. Users can also:

Sell bitcoin for naira

Sell bitcoin for cedis

Exchange Ethereum for naira

Exchange Ethereum for cedis

Convert USDT to naira

Convert USDT to naira

Trade Ethereum for naira

Trade Ethereum for cedis

Sell BNB for naira

Sell BNB for cedis

Astro Africa is specifically crafted to provide a seamless trading experience for users based in Africa. Due to its user-friendly interface and smooth functionality, it has garnered a widespread following among gift card traders in Nigeria and Ghana. The platform has received numerous positive comments and reviews online, praising its efficiency and effectiveness in facilitating gift card trading.

Why Astro Africa?

Best rates: Astro Africa is a desirable option for individuals looking to sell gift cards for cash or cryptocurrencies due to its competitive exchange rates. The platform provides users with some of the best rates in the market, ensuring that they receive the highest value for their gift cards. The platform’s commitment to providing attractive exchange rates has earned it a reputation as a trusted and reliable platform for gift card trading in Africa.

Pay bills: Astro Africa goes beyond gift card trading and offers a wide range of additional services to its users. These services include the ability to pay bills and carry out various transactions, such as buying airtime and data, paying for DStv/GOtv or StarTimes subscriptions, and even settling electricity bills. With this platform, users can conveniently complete these transactions from the comfort of their own homes or on-the-go, saving them time and hassle.

Fast Payout: One of the most significant advantages of using Astro Africa for gift card and crypto trading is its lightning-fast payout system. The platform offers the fastest payout system for gift card and cryptocurrency trading in Africa, ensuring that users receive their funds promptly. Astro Africa understands the importance of timely payments, especially in the fast-paced world of online trading. As such, the platform has made it a priority to process payments quickly and efficiently, minimizing the waiting time for users.

Best Way to Convert Gift Cards to Bitcoin

The process of converting gift cards to Bitcoin on Astro Africa is pretty straightforward. Users can create an account, select the gift card they want to exchange, and receive payment in Bitcoin. Here’s how to convert your gift card to bitcoin:

Create an account on Astro Africa and verify your details. You can do this by filling in your details such as name, email address, and phone number when you visit the website. Log in to your dashboard. You will be directed to the homepage; this is where you see different sections for different purposes. Click on “Trade” to trade gift cards Choose the type of gift card you want to trade (Amazon, iTunes, Steam, etc.) Select the category of gift card you have e.g., physical, receipt, and input the value of the card in USD. Then the rate automatically pops up. Proceed to trade by supplying all the necessary card details such as card number and PIN. You will also be required to upload a picture of the gift card Click “Submit” to confirm the transaction. Wait for Astro Africa to confirm the gift card, and credit your wallet. After your wallet is credited, go back to the wallet section and select “Withdrawal” Choose Bitcoin as your preferred payout method. Submit your Bitcoin wallet address to complete the transaction. You will receive your Bitcoin payment in minutes.

Which Gift Card Has the Highest Rate in 2023?

The exchange rate for gift cards varies depending on the brand and demand. However, in 2023, the top 3 gift cards with the highest rate on Astro Africa are the Amazon, Steam, and iTunes gift cards.

The Amazon gift card is one of the most popular gift cards in the world, and it offers a high exchange rate on Astro Africa. Users can sell their Amazon gift cards for cash or exchange them for Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Presently, Amazon gift cards can be traded at the rate of 403/$.

Steam gift cards on Astro Africa costs between 482-568/$

The iTunes gift card is another gift card with a high resale value. iTunes can be traded on Astro Africa at the rate of 273- 345 naira per dollar, depending on the gift card category.

It should be noted that these rates are not constant, and so they change depending on the market demands.

In conclusion, Astro Africa is an all-in-one solution for selling gift cards and cryptocurrencies in Africa, and it is currently available in Nigeria and Ghana.